The Coronas

3OLYMPIA THEATRE

TRUE LOVE WAITED TOUR RESCHEDULED DATES

DECEMBER

Thursday 16th 2021 to Thursday 15th 2022

Friday 17th 2021 to Friday 16th 2022

Saturday 18th 2021 to Saturday 17th 2022

Sunday 19th 2021 to Sunday 18th 2022

AND NEW DATES FOR THIS DECEMBER ANNOUNCED

THURSDAY 16 + FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER 2021

2 SHOWS PER DAY 6PM + 9PM

TICKETS FROM €44.90

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8TH DECEMBER 9AM FROM TICKETMASTER.IE

Due to government restrictions The Coronas have to reschedule the True Love Waits tour to December 2022, as these shows cannot currently go ahead with rules of 50% capacity only allowed in Irish venues.These new restrictions have caused despair all across the live entertainment industry and massive disappointment for the fans, crews, artists and all involved. In light of this, The Coronas have announced new shows, True Love Prevails, for this December that fit into the newly imposed Government restrictions. These will be four shows at 50% capacity on Thursday 16and Friday 17December at 6pm and 9pm. It is the band’s hope that these shows will provide much needed work for staff and crew before Christmas and a lift when it’s needed now more than ever.The Coronas’ journey as a band has definitely been unique. Initially an indie success story, the band built up a huge student following in the late noughties with anthems like ‘San Diego Song’ and ‘Heroes or Ghosts’. Over the next 12 years they would continue to develop musically and grow their audience to become one of Ireland’s biggest bands, selling out arenas, theatres and headlining festivals in the process.When the pandemic hit in March 2020, not only did it scupper their world tour plans and delay an album release, it also left the Dublin 3-piece with an unfortunate band name issue. Not to be perturbed, the band released the album True Love Waits in August and managed to secure the number 1 spot in the album charts, outperforming Fontaines DC and Taylor Swift, while also becoming the fastest selling Irish album of 2020.With numerous multi-platinum albums under their belt and a reputation for being one of the most consistent and impressive live acts in the country for over a decade, it’s no surprise that an unfortunately named virus couldn’t stop them.

The Coronas - Trinity Summer Series 2022

Trinity College, Dublin

Friday 1st July 2022

Tickets €49.90 Incl. booking fee

Gates 7pm | Strictly Over 18's

BOOK NOW

Ulster Hall, Belfast

9th December 2021

SOLD OUT

Rescheduled Shows

The Black Box Theatre, Galway

1st, 2nd & 3rd November 2021

Rescheduled to 7th, 8th & 9th February 2022

Tickets from €39.90 Incl. booking fees



BOOK NOW

