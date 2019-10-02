Home
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 2:58pm
Go to
https://t.co/LWg6Jdd0J6
to watch
@bandwildyouth
perform LIVE at 7pm!
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at
https://t.co/8282QCCrSa
ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60
Service Provider LikeCharity.
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
@RTE2fm
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/yaEZQJf6AE
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 12:38pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@NewHopeClub
have rescheduled their upcoming tour, now set for
@AcademyDublin
on August 24th. All original tickets valid for new date/venue 💥
https://t.co/uKcedkdsYp
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 12:02pm
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 ⌁
@NewRulesTweets
just dropped their latest single 'Pasta' into our earholes and we're loving it! Check out some videos below and let them know what you think! 💥
Lyric video –
https://t.co/b9Rlf7AmCM
Live video -
https://t.co/xnleuNvqOG
https://t.co/kVnZX6xGP0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 11:57am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Rising Irish star
@AimeeMusic_
has rescheduled her upcoming
@WhelansLive
headliner to October 7th! All tickets valid for new date!
🇮🇪 Limited tickets at
https://t.co/LgnSJQekNK
https://t.co/jRiPIWGDyu
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 11:45am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ The upcoming
@HindsBand
show at
@TGSDublin
has now been rescheduled to September 17th!
All original tickets valid with limited supply at
https://t.co/7hUT0eO6Jj
💥
https://t.co/ECfMSFdZr4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 11:40am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Rising Irish star
@MoncrieffMusic
will now perform at
@AcademyDublin
on September 12th! 🔥
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/A0fcHgOWni
🇮🇪
https://t.co/STszCgoUSZ
