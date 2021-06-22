Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
In reply toGary III
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 2:07pm
@GaryIII4
@liz_hynes
Hi Liz, tickets are from €39.50 incl. booking fee 😊
View on Twitter
0
0
In reply toIan Kerrigan.
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 11:56am
@Blandidentity
Hi Ian, it will be €39.50 incl. booking fee.
https://t.co/TjYt2r8moS
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Nialler9
@Nialler9
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 10:09am
Pilot gig with
@GavinJames
,
@DeniseChaila
,
@thisislyra
,
@SharonShannon99
,
@WyvernLingo
and more for 3500 people announced for Royal Hospital Kilmainham
https://t.co/pAAVSMLa8n
Gig will feature
🔹Pods of 6
🔹Rapid Testing
🔹1m social distancing
🔹Alcohol
https://t.co/nlPGtpKFPj
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 9:58am
🚀 𝗔 𝗣𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 🚀
Feat:
@GavinJames
+
@DeniseChaila
@thisislyra
@SharonShannon99
@bandwildyouth
@WyvernLingo
🎤 MC'd by
@the2johnnies
// Sat 3rd July 2021 //
@IMMAIreland
Rapid testing + 1m social distancing in place
On sale this Friday 9am via Ticketmaster
https://t.co/hitCJB65fI
View on Twitter
20
64
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 9:15am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐️
@GIRLImusic
is set to bring The Damsel in Distress Tour to The
@TheSoundHouse_
Dublin on 28th November! 💥
Tickets on sale from 9am this Wednesday
https://t.co/jJIyYUJhU0
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 9:15am
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ⚡️ Icelandic blue-rockers
@officialKALEO
have announced massive show at
@3ArenaDublin
on 19th June 2022 as part of their Fight or Flight tour! 🔥🔥
Tickets on sale this Friday 25th June at 9am
https://t.co/usCr5ZA9H0
View on Twitter
2
1
