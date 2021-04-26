Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Mario Rosenstock
@GiftGrubMario
Tour is absolutely flying -I’m having a ball seeing everyone again! See you out there -small amount of tickets still available at some venues below .
https://t.co/2lXiOSRihF
View on Twitter
Noel Mc Hale
@NoelMcHale
. @GiftGrubMario heading for @RadissonAthlone @Clanree @KnocknareaArena @3olympiatheatre @CorkOperaHouse @FairwaysHotel_ @iNUAHospitality @thetltdrogheda @RadissonAthlone Final tix here https://t.co/DlstjIH72p @TicketmasterIre @cunninghamprirl @IanDempsey @hotpress https://t.co/Uo8FFH54Di
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
AS Written
@aswrittenbyas
#TOMORROW
, in
#OTRT
, his brand
#new
#Reconnected
#Tour
comes to the
@Tullamore_Court
June 3rd, but we got to sit down for a 1-on-1 w/ him recently! 🤩
He's the world's leading
#TV
#hypnotist
,
#mentalist
, &
#brainhacker
, & he's our special guest...
It's
@KeithpBarry
😁🤟
https://t.co/xPG1RFiWuJ
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 3:00pm
@mcd_productions
★ 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ★
@EMERGE_BELFAST
is a brand new annual 2-day multi stage outdoor event brought to you by
@ShineBelfast
&
@BelsonicBelfast
, taking place this August Bank Holiday in Belfast!
Pre-sale: Fri 25th March 12:00pm
General On-Sale: Tues 29th March 9am
https://t.co/7vve62mWIp
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 2:24pm
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@MachineGunKelly
brings his Mainstream Sellout Tour to
@3ArenaDublin
on Sunday 9th October! ⚡️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/gXrfvJ1Dok
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 2:24pm
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@NileRodgers
& CHIC are back to play
@3arenadublin
on Friday 1st July!
Sign up for presale access at
https://t.co/qE7Pw1XWuf
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday ✨
https://t.co/IynBElUsBj
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 12:03pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@MotherMother
's postponed
@3olympiatheatre
show has now scheduled for 15th November. Original tickets valid for new date ⭐️
https://t.co/w3OhhwjnHX
View on Twitter
0
2
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/alabama-3-2/
Send
@GiftGrubMario
. @GiftGrubMario heading for @RadissonAthlone @Clanree @KnocknareaArena @3olympiatheatre @CorkOperaHouse @FairwaysHotel_ @iNUAHospitality @thetltdrogheda @RadissonAthlone Final tix here https://t.co/DlstjIH72p @TicketmasterIre @cunninghamprirl @IanDempsey @hotpress https://t.co/Uo8FFH54Di
@aswrittenbyas
He's the world's leading #TV #hypnotist, #mentalist, & #brainhacker, & he's our special guest...
It's @KeithpBarry 😁🤟 https://t.co/xPG1RFiWuJ
@mcd_productions
Pre-sale: Fri 25th March 12:00pm
General On-Sale: Tues 29th March 9am https://t.co/7vve62mWIp
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday https://t.co/gXrfvJ1Dok
@mcd_productions
Sign up for presale access at https://t.co/qE7Pw1XWuf
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday ✨ https://t.co/IynBElUsBj
@mcd_productions
Youtube