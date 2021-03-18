Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 2:55pm
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✨
Belfast punk rock legends
@RigidDigits
his the road again to play Dublin and Cork this August! 💥
Tickets available now at
https://t.co/M6X7dHYFlV⭐️
https://t.co/CyG2XPKneC
View on Twitter
2
9
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Downtown Country
@DTRCountry
Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley. ❤️
Brad plays Dublin’s 3Arena on July 16th with support from Morgan Evans.
#countrymusic
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/A272IFrtwg
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 2:43pm
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 -
@MovingHeartsIRL
show due to take place this Sunday 10 March at
@3olympiatheatre
has now been moved to 10 May 2022. All Tickets Remain Valid.
🎫 Remaining tickets on sale now -
https://t.co/jvwXunN5bj
https://t.co/6mjAwB19Ip
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 2:02pm
@mcd_productions
.
@amythystkiah
coming to
@whelanslive
23rd Aug Tix here
https://t.co/gotEJYuz4T
https://t.co/ZguIbWqqy3
View on Twitter
Amythyst Kiah
@amythystkiah
A new generation of Black country music artists is taking back Nashville. Watch the new For Love & Country trailer now featuring my new Amazon Original version of “Black Myself,” & catch the full documentary April 7th, only on @amazonmusic & @primevideo.
https://t.co/CKhOzQ32sV https://t.co/ILR04VkGRr
2
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 2:01pm
@mcd_productions
Academy Award®, Golden Globes and Grammy award-winning composer
@HansZimmer
kicked off with a stunning opener in Hamburg over the weekend!
Limited production tickets for
@HansZimmerLive
released for
@3ArenaDublin
this Sunday night ⚡️
TICKETS:
https://t.co/zfsznxKWtD
https://t.co/To8Md29EUp
View on Twitter
1
6
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 2:01pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Hailed as the “Australian Queen of Comedy”,
@celestebarber_
comes to Dublin’s
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 21st September 2022!
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am
https://t.co/uMPjqosvIU
View on Twitter
2
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/alfie-templeman/
Send
@mcd_productions
Belfast punk rock legends @RigidDigits his the road again to play Dublin and Cork this August! 💥
Tickets available now at https://t.co/M6X7dHYFlV⭐️ https://t.co/CyG2XPKneC
@DTRCountry
Brad plays Dublin’s 3Arena on July 16th with support from Morgan Evans. #countrymusic @mcd_productions https://t.co/A272IFrtwg
@mcd_productions
show due to take place this Sunday 10 March at
@3olympiatheatre has now been moved to 10 May 2022. All Tickets Remain Valid.
🎫 Remaining tickets on sale now - https://t.co/jvwXunN5bj https://t.co/6mjAwB19Ip
@mcd_productions
23rd Aug Tix here https://t.co/gotEJYuz4T https://t.co/ZguIbWqqy3
A new generation of Black country music artists is taking back Nashville. Watch the new For Love & Country trailer now featuring my new Amazon Original version of “Black Myself,” & catch the full documentary April 7th, only on @amazonmusic & @primevideo.
https://t.co/CKhOzQ32sV https://t.co/ILR04VkGRr
@mcd_productions
Limited production tickets for @HansZimmerLive released for @3ArenaDublin this Sunday night ⚡️
TICKETS: https://t.co/zfsznxKWtD https://t.co/To8Md29EUp
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am https://t.co/uMPjqosvIU
Youtube