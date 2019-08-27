Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:58am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⌁ Tickets for the one and only
@MaryBlackSinger
at the
@OlympiaTheatre
this October are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/FBHL7rCdV1
https://t.co/IpV0JeEYlG
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:58am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⌁ Tickets for Tim Chadwick's next headline show in
@WhelansLive
this March are now on sale! Pick yours up over at
https://t.co/FbHJkCbO0p
🔥
@timtimyall
https://t.co/pC0NFPwMi6
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:58am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for
@BrianDeady
's next show in
@SugarClubDublin
on 26th April are now on sale! Grab yours over at
https://t.co/EtKgj4oIhn
https://t.co/0LJjwIZNkX
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:58am
✵ 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
Australian rock trio
@DMAsMusic
are back
@AcademyDublin
on Friday 8th May as part of The Glow Album tour!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 on sale 9am Friday 7th Feb
https://t.co/RxUjmRPytS
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:58am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⌁ Grab your tickets quick for
@joesefjoesef
in
@WorkmansDublin
on Saturday April 18th! Available now at
https://t.co/GIzBQD4fPK
💥
https://t.co/RTsBvKmpD9
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 9:52am
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 ⌁
@AlgiersMusic
made their TV debut on
@ColbertLateShow
this weekend! We can't wait to see them in
@WhelansLive
this Saturday night!
Last tickets over at
https://t.co/wjSyvKMRyK
💥
https://t.co/O7yChxgREL
View on Twitter
1
2
Youtube
