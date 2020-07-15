Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 8:35am
Our EP 'Afterglow' is now officially out. It features both our recent singles and previously unreleased track 'Dancing in the Circle K'. Available on all streaming platforms and you can purchase via itunes and bandcamp. We hope you enjoy it ♥️
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ #ScreamingAtTheTV are set to play Upstairs @WhelansDublin this December, with tickets now on sale a https://t.co/o4gdjo1oqe 🎟 https://t.co/ggxuSTTiyG
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ Tickets now on sale for @TheAlabama3 at @AcademyDublin on 25th March! 🎸
Grab yours at https://t.co/ebJxRF8quZ https://t.co/mXDoSvYr0t
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ Tickets are on sale now for @Status_Quo's 2022 Irish return!
27th Feb // https://t.co/tXTGvRWBGy
28th Feb // https://t.co/pPxQrywNxY https://t.co/FTF5LldQFr
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ South African indie-folk singer songwriter @MatthewJMole is now set to play @WorkmansDublin on 5th April 2022. Original tickets valid with remainder available at https://t.co/KJ9b5vb3S0 https://t.co/8lNjVapzqU
Our EP 'Afterglow' is now officially out. It features both our recent singles and previously unreleased track 'Dancing in the Circle K'. Available on all streaming platforms and you can purchase via itunes and bandcamp. We hope you enjoy it ♥️
https://t.co/RSoUNbfphi
Check out the debut album from @_girlinred_ 'if i could make it go quiet' - out now!
🎧 Listen at https://t.co/6izVTxbpcR https://t.co/KEY0aQ28x2
down at times square in the rain , there’s a billboard with my face 🔴 forever grateful @Spotify 💚 https://t.co/JnSeavUU3r
Youtube