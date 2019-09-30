Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 7:15am
Catch
@KeithpBarry
'Insanity' show at the
@olympiatheatre
this 5, 6 and 7 March!
Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/XqZAgeX5S5
https://t.co/dPcAtCg3Lm
View on Twitter
5
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 7:00am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@Zestra__
are set to headline
@BloodyMarysD2
this April to celebrate the release of their new single Mona's Life!
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/5SAkbPnJEN
🇮🇪
https://t.co/NpUF5cUJit
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 7:00am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁
@BoyInSpace
has just been confirmed as special guest for
@JeremyZucker
at
@AcademyDublin
this April!
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/f7ZStRRjCc
🔥
https://t.co/pCdBcmJq8Y
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at 2:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets available now for
@JeremyZucker
's return to Dublin at
@AcademyDublin
this April!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/nT0mL1jCUA
https://t.co/eunLuz0GU1
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at 2:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ One of Ireland's most dynamic and raucous live bands,
@StomptownBrass
return on Saturday April 25th for a show at the newly renovated
@OpiumDublin
!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/7L14lGjJfT
Tickets €15 with free entry to their after-party in Whelan's
https://t.co/nALxIGT4HE
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at 2:01pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Country star
@AshleyMcBryde
is set for a return to
@AcademyDublin
this September 2nd! Tickets on sale this Friday 9:00am 🔥
https://t.co/HdpEOXDiL3
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/all-killa-no-filla/
Send
Catch @KeithpBarry 'Insanity' show at the @olympiatheatre this 5, 6 and 7 March!
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/XqZAgeX5S5 https://t.co/dPcAtCg3Lm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ @Zestra__ are set to headline @BloodyMarysD2 this April to celebrate the release of their new single Mona's Life!
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/5SAkbPnJEN 🇮🇪 https://t.co/NpUF5cUJit
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁
@BoyInSpace has just been confirmed as special guest for @JeremyZucker at @AcademyDublin this April!
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/f7ZStRRjCc 🔥 https://t.co/pCdBcmJq8Y
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets available now for @JeremyZucker's return to Dublin at @AcademyDublin this April!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/nT0mL1jCUA https://t.co/eunLuz0GU1
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ One of Ireland's most dynamic and raucous live bands, @StomptownBrass return on Saturday April 25th for a show at the newly renovated @OpiumDublin!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/7L14lGjJfT
Tickets €15 with free entry to their after-party in Whelan's https://t.co/nALxIGT4HE
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Country star @AshleyMcBryde is set for a return to @AcademyDublin this September 2nd! Tickets on sale this Friday 9:00am 🔥 https://t.co/HdpEOXDiL3
Youtube