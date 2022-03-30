Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 3:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 🔥 Due to incredible demand,
@ArcadeFire
have added a second date at the
@3ArenaDublin
, on 31 August 2022 with special guests
@FeistMusic
! Tickets on sale this Friday!
https://t.co/NmbkzFGcVV
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 1:28pm
@mcd_productions
.
@gusdapperton
is playing at The
@academydublin
with special guest Binki on September 1st. Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/daCCxxFRsV
https://t.co/QYfzhZPtqc
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 1:15pm
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛 💥
@HAPPYALONE777
come to
@thesoundhouse_
on 26 May with special guests Bricknasty! Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/X51V0S0Tbc
https://t.co/GZNjsNhAIq
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Glen Bollard
@gbollardphoto
Another weekend of shows complete on the
@KeithpBarry
#reconnected
tour. Next up this week is Wexford!
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/DRTiiRVfGe
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 10:52am
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗚𝗢 ⚡️ Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour to Dublin and Belfast at the end of this month! Don't miss you're chance to catch Bryan Adams in Ireland!
🎫Tickets:
https://t.co/O2PPul7FIk
https://t.co/cIGmcV6K7F
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 10:21am
@mcd_productions
⚡️𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 ⚡️
Dermot Kennedy comes to Ormeau Park, Belfast on 23rd June this year at Belsonic 2022. Get your tickets now!
https://t.co/ZJ3TxD7Fya
https://t.co/CuZgYncsMg
View on Twitter
1
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/amy-michelle/
Send
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@gbollardphoto
@mcd_productions
🎫Tickets: https://t.co/O2PPul7FIk https://t.co/cIGmcV6K7F
@mcd_productions
Dermot Kennedy comes to Ormeau Park, Belfast on 23rd June this year at Belsonic 2022. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/ZJ3TxD7Fya https://t.co/CuZgYncsMg
Youtube