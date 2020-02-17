Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at 11:45am
This beautiful weather has us looking forward to new horizons. Tell us what act you would LOVE to see under the bright Summer sky, at a festival, a concert, or even an entirely new event!☀️
No idea is too crazy right now so do let us know in the comments below!⛱
Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 10:09am
Last year I reached a high point in my career as a music photographer. I got to tour with some amazing people and visit some unbelievable places, all while carrying a camera. I'm very aware that wherever I go in my career, I know that a strong, smart woman has gone before me. https://t.co/T7LYCkRqj8
Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 9:14am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Secure your tickets now for @QueenExtrava, the official Queen tribute show produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, coming to Dublin and Belfast following sell out shows across the globe!
📸 @AMPhotoStar https://t.co/g6PYzR8PeO
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for @BarrySteele - Celebrating the music of #RoyOrbison at the @OlympiaTheatre are now on sale from @TicketmasterIre! Grab yours now at https://t.co/6kBdAWEKQj! 🕶 https://t.co/Tb5fXWZrmW
20 years old today... Does it still bang? https://t.co/xhNxKEDlSl
𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗪𝗛𝗢 ⌁ This famous frontman made Irish gig history last Summer, can you guess who? https://t.co/TO7qNqExF6
Available now from @Ticketmaster at https://t.co/ki1a80VS2P https://t.co/b9TX1fODm7
