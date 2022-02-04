Home
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 5:34pm
@mcd_productions
London-born, Maryland-raised rapper
@IDK
(‘Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge’) has today announced a show in
@AcademyDublin
Green Room for the 10th November 2022 ✨
Tickets on sale 10am this Friday
https://t.co/b29WSx4RXe
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 2:10pm
@mcd_productions
Multi-dimensional singer-songwriter
@RinaSawayama
has today announced UK & Ireland dates as part of her Hold The Girl tour, which include a show in
@3OlympiaTheatre
on Saturday 15th October 2022 ✨
Tickets on sale 10am Friday 27th May
https://t.co/6QoW1M4lOU
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 2:02pm
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ⚡️ The Best of
@divinecomedyhq
lands in Cork, Dublin and Belfast this week!
Last chance to get your tickets at
https://t.co/SbGZl8tKdJ
🇮🇪
https://t.co/uOBB6COjgI
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 2:02pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️ US rapper / rapper / songwriter / producer
@nothingnowhere
is back to play
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on 19th November! 💥
Tickets 🎫 on sale 10am this Friday
https://t.co/vg1D5IGwXq
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 2:02pm
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 ✨
@BearsDenMusic
return to
@3olympiatheatre
this Saturday night in celebration of their brand new 4th album “Blue Hours” out now at
https://t.co/MPIkkfhQrh
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 👉
https://t.co/LQrru4M1Iq
👈
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 1:09pm
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 ~ Standing ovation last night in Cork Opera House for
@DivineComedyHQ
!
Next stop
@3OlympiaTheatre
Dublin on Thursday & Friday, topped off with
@BelWaterfront
this Saturday!
𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/Ul3sjWHour
