Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 7:48pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@StephanieRainey
has announced the new date for her next Dublin headline show
@Whelanslive
on 9th December 2021 🔥
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/EzLRv6xvFV
https://t.co/WdxII7pPx9
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Picture This
@picturethis
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 5:58pm
things are different. lyric video out now
https://t.co/hhOldLD095
https://t.co/sQ6YGyEtTH
View on Twitter
55
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Picture This
@picturethis
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 5:46pm
Things Are Different. OUT NOW!
#ThingsAreDifferent
https://t.co/f9D5eyP7fj
https://t.co/xdX1a64FSH
View on Twitter
157
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Weeknd
@theweeknd
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 5:36pm
we’re so close.
#SuperBowlWeeknd
https://t.co/u24dMXhb6U
View on Twitter
22701
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 5:36pm
💥 𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 💥
Hit the link for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets to
@TheWeeknd
at
@SSEBelfastArena
before they go on sale this Monday!
➤
https://t.co/KExFAREQoh
https://t.co/fhRQLSesJd
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Live Nation
@LiveNation
Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 3:33pm
#OnlyLive
can you get this feeling with
@theweeknd
🖤 Catch his
#SBLV
performance tmrw and see him live on the
#AFTERHOURS
World Tour. Tix on sale Monday!
https://t.co/SDUTRBBJUx
View on Twitter
17
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/aslan-dublin-2021/
Send
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ @StephanieRainey has announced the new date for her next Dublin headline show @Whelanslive on 9th December 2021 🔥
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster at https://t.co/EzLRv6xvFV https://t.co/WdxII7pPx9
things are different. lyric video out now https://t.co/hhOldLD095 https://t.co/sQ6YGyEtTH
Things Are Different. OUT NOW!
#ThingsAreDifferent
https://t.co/f9D5eyP7fj https://t.co/xdX1a64FSH
we’re so close. #SuperBowlWeeknd https://t.co/u24dMXhb6U
💥 𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 💥
Hit the link for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets to @TheWeeknd at @SSEBelfastArena before they go on sale this Monday!
➤ https://t.co/KExFAREQoh https://t.co/fhRQLSesJd
#OnlyLive can you get this feeling with @theweeknd 🖤 Catch his #SBLV performance tmrw and see him live on the #AFTERHOURS World Tour. Tix on sale Monday! https://t.co/SDUTRBBJUx
Youtube