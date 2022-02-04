Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:50pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ American singer/songwriter/producer
@charlie_burg
makes his way to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on Saturday 10th September!
Tickets on sale 10am this Friday ⭐️
https://t.co/PMGaHmA3W8
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:29pm
@mcd_productions
~ CASTLEBAR ~ 15th May ~
@JimmyCarr
returns for his nationwide 'Terribly Funny' tour next month, stopping by the
@RoyalCastlebar
on Sunday 15th May!
Tickets available at
https://t.co/Wm70yA3G77
https://t.co/L32Btz17IB
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:29pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@DiggaD_CGM
brings his Naughty by Nature UK/IRE tour to
@AcademyDublin
on Wednesday 19th October ⚡️
Tickets on sale 10am Thursday 14th April
https://t.co/dLdEO9jwaG
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:29pm
@mcd_productions
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗬 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@DavidMcSavage
is back with his brand-new stand-up show 'Let’s Touch Base' at
@3OlympiaTheatre
on Friday 2nd September
Tickets on sale this from 9am this Thursday 14 April
https://t.co/JAqs5lean5
View on Twitter
3
3
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:29pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ The incredible
@NoahCyrus
makes her way to
@AcademyDublin
on Saturday 3rd August! ⚡️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Thursday
https://t.co/qNijYryoQo
View on Twitter
3
6
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:03pm
@mcd_productions
~ UK indie-rockers
@TheKsOfficial
make their way to
@WorkmansDublin
this May alonngside
@_emilyseven
! ⭐️
Limited tickets remaining from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/opV67BjFgr
https://t.co/pbYhpgCOlU
View on Twitter
1
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/aslan-waterford/
Send
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale 10am this Friday ⭐️ https://t.co/PMGaHmA3W8
@mcd_productions
@JimmyCarr returns for his nationwide 'Terribly Funny' tour next month, stopping by the @RoyalCastlebar on Sunday 15th May!
Tickets available at https://t.co/Wm70yA3G77 https://t.co/L32Btz17IB
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale 10am Thursday 14th April https://t.co/dLdEO9jwaG
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale this from 9am this Thursday 14 April https://t.co/JAqs5lean5
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am this Thursday https://t.co/qNijYryoQo
@mcd_productions
Limited tickets remaining from Ticketmaster at https://t.co/opV67BjFgr https://t.co/pbYhpgCOlU
Youtube