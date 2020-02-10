Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
mcd_productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 10:13am
TONIGHT!
@thisislyra
is performing a special live gig on Instagram.
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at
https://t.co/8282QCkQtA
ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60
Service Provider LikeCharity
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
https://t.co/NofIaAkA5E
View on Twitter
3
0
mcd_productions Retweeted
·
RTÉ
@rte
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 10:13am
🎸
@niallhoran
to play
@ISPCCChildline
I
@RTE2fm
Live Instagram Gig
Here are all the details including the other incredible Irish artists getting involved 👏
https://t.co/rgMeVMO5FX
via
@LifeStyleRTE
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
View on Twitter
51
0
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 9:57am
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 💥 The wonderful
@AllieSherlock
has announced an Instagram live performance tomorrow at 6:30pm in aid of
@ISPCCChildline
!
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at
https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
https://t.co/EBgcru7FYA
View on Twitter
0
0
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 9:01am
.
@JohnPrineMusic
@FionaPrine
@ohboyrecords
https://t.co/1XlsuzRGtv
View on Twitter
1
5
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 7:30am
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵ Incredible breakout star
@thisisLYRA
performs live tonight from 7pm on her Instagram page as part of the
@ISPCCChildline
series with
@RTE2fm
! 🔥
➤ Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or online at
https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/2iXbiLmSgJ
View on Twitter
4
6
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 6:34am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ The upcoming
@musicbyBLANKS
show at
@AcademyDublin
has been moved to October 11th with all tickets valid for new date 🔥 Last tickets at
https://t.co/rLeFaPVa6w
💥
https://t.co/by1Bh5Vc5Z
View on Twitter
1
2
