Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:19am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@Kodaline
have just added a Belfast date to their upcoming Acoustic Tour on 18th November!
Tickets available from 9am this Friday via
https://t.co/Pxpz0QGA3q
🇮🇪
https://t.co/Jyes0MUApX
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:11am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ Rising Irish artist
@ReubenHester_
is now set to play Upstairs at
@WhelansLive
on Sunday 14th November! 🔥
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale via
https://t.co/UD79PrYfSs
https://t.co/OmCJ9ozfSP
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:06am
🔥 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ London duo
@hellohonne
are set to play
@AcademyDublin
on 24th April 2022. Get your tickets now at
https://t.co/9koYD2Hv8d
🔥
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:04am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@Bobbi_Arlo
's hotly anticipated headline show at
@TGSDublin
is now set for 25th November ⚡️
🎟 All original tickets valid for new date with remainder on sale via Ticketmaster 🎟
https://t.co/oDUC2fpLkh
View on Twitter
3
5
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 7:12am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Scottish alt-rockers
@TwinAtlantic
have announced a headline show at
@OpiumLiveDublin
on 5th May 2022!
Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 10th September 💥
https://t.co/YyzYrlo2yK
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 7:00am
⭐️ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ London duo
@hellohonne
are set to return to Ireland for a show at
@AcademyDublin
on 24th April 2022! ⭐️
➤ TICKETS:
https://t.co/9koYD2Hv8d
🔥
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/beabadoobee/
Send
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ @Kodaline have just added a Belfast date to their upcoming Acoustic Tour on 18th November!
Tickets available from 9am this Friday via https://t.co/Pxpz0QGA3q 🇮🇪 https://t.co/Jyes0MUApX
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ Rising Irish artist @ReubenHester_ is now set to play Upstairs at @WhelansLive on Sunday 14th November! 🔥
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale via https://t.co/UD79PrYfSs https://t.co/OmCJ9ozfSP
🔥 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ London duo @hellohonne are set to play @AcademyDublin on 24th April 2022. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/9koYD2Hv8d 🔥
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ @Bobbi_Arlo's hotly anticipated headline show at @TGSDublin is now set for 25th November ⚡️
🎟 All original tickets valid for new date with remainder on sale via Ticketmaster 🎟 https://t.co/oDUC2fpLkh
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Scottish alt-rockers @TwinAtlantic have announced a headline show at @OpiumLiveDublin on 5th May 2022!
Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 10th September 💥 https://t.co/YyzYrlo2yK
⭐️ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ London duo @hellohonne are set to return to Ireland for a show at @AcademyDublin on 24th April 2022! ⭐️
➤ TICKETS: https://t.co/9koYD2Hv8d 🔥
Youtube