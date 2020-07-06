Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
CARRON
@carronmusic
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 2:46pm
Delighted with the response so far to our latest release ‘Borrowed Life’, live in
#lockdown
!
Hit up our YouTube page for the full version over at
https://t.co/t3gVyNDfau
⬅️ ⬅️ 💥
https://t.co/i0Em4H762U
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 2:18pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@LocalBoy3000
has announced the new date for his upcoming headline show, now set for 28th May 2021 at
@WorkmansDublin
💥
https://t.co/l6njWmxLLH
View on Twitter
3
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 8:38am
Brand new from
@MaeMuller_
! 🔥🔥🔥
https://t.co/lsCx3CC6Py
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 5:55am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 💥 Join
@ProfBrianCox
for Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey at
@3ArenaDublin
on 15th October 2021!
🎟 Tickets on sale NOW at
https://t.co/kydy6ox1zr
🚀
https://t.co/XOj77ZevoT
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 5:55am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for the incredible
@EveBelleSongs
at
@WhelansLive
on 8th April 2021 are now on sale! 🇮🇪 Grab yours at
https://t.co/Lbr1ocbyF8
🎟
// Tickets previously purchased for her show at The Soundhouse from March 2020 valid for this event //
https://t.co/Z3SLnQy54l
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at 3:09pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 💥 Join
@ProfBrianCox
for Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey at
@3ArenaDublin
on 15th October 2021!
🎟 Tickets on sale NOW at
https://t.co/kydy6ox1zr
🚀
https://t.co/CZOc9Ld1xM
View on Twitter
0
1
