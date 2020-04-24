Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Westlife
@westlifemusic
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 1:10pm
Overwhelmed by all the love and reaction for the UK & Ireland 2022 Tour. We can't wait to see you all 💫
https://t.co/kJJ5o61A9H
https://t.co/xwUJGoD9Hv
View on Twitter
207
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 1:00pm
Coming to
@whelanslive
18th Jan
@LimelightNI
19th Jan
@CountryMusic
New Artist of the Year Nominee
@IngridAndress
@hotpress
@stuartrobinson1
@DTRCountry
@TotalCountryFM
@CountryHitsIE
https://t.co/30uITkmIdM
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Stunning
@TheStunningBand
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 10:01am
Last night in
@3olympiatheatre
was just incredible. We all deserved it - audience, band, crew & Olympia staff. And it was lovely to celebrate it with special guests:
@Shobsy1995
@camilleos
#LarryBeau
. We’re back there on Dec 5th. Spread the word!
@mcd_productions
@stevethewall
https://t.co/tY86kc5hAU
View on Twitter
8
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 10:00am
Eagles announce Dublin date at
@AVIVAStadium
as part of their 2022 tour celebrating 50 years! With special guests Little Big Town. Register for the MCD Presale here:
https://t.co/6W6C6ixG0D
. Tickets go on general sale Thursday 11th November at 9am.
https://t.co/34RN4rlyEy
View on Twitter
6
15
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Nealo
@NellydaSilla
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 9:01am
TODAY IS THE DAY! BUTTON FACTORY! Doors at 7.30PM. LOW TICKET WARNING 👻
https://t.co/cnpZ4ZVGtz
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
EVOKE
@EVOKE
Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 8:12am
Westlife announce huge Irish gigs for 2022 promising ‘best shows ever’
https://t.co/kxBZAWz0ct
View on Twitter
5
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/bird-on-the-wire-the-songs-of-leonard-cohen-3/
Send
Overwhelmed by all the love and reaction for the UK & Ireland 2022 Tour. We can't wait to see you all 💫
https://t.co/kJJ5o61A9H https://t.co/xwUJGoD9Hv
Coming to @whelanslive 18th Jan @LimelightNI 19th Jan
@CountryMusic New Artist of the Year Nominee
@IngridAndress @hotpress @stuartrobinson1 @DTRCountry @TotalCountryFM @CountryHitsIE https://t.co/30uITkmIdM
Last night in @3olympiatheatre was just incredible. We all deserved it - audience, band, crew & Olympia staff. And it was lovely to celebrate it with special guests: @Shobsy1995 @camilleos #LarryBeau. We’re back there on Dec 5th. Spread the word! @mcd_productions @stevethewall https://t.co/tY86kc5hAU
Eagles announce Dublin date at @AVIVAStadium as part of their 2022 tour celebrating 50 years! With special guests Little Big Town. Register for the MCD Presale here: https://t.co/6W6C6ixG0D . Tickets go on general sale Thursday 11th November at 9am. https://t.co/34RN4rlyEy
TODAY IS THE DAY! BUTTON FACTORY! Doors at 7.30PM. LOW TICKET WARNING 👻 https://t.co/cnpZ4ZVGtz
Westlife announce huge Irish gigs for 2022 promising ‘best shows ever’ https://t.co/kxBZAWz0ct
Youtube