MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 3:45pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@_TheMagicGang
make their way to
@AcademyDublin
2 on March 7th 2021 🎧
Grab your tickets now over at
https://t.co/BG1YVY2f9o
💥
https://t.co/aEuO84dIrn
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 3:30pm
#OneToWatch
⌁
@FiaMoonMusic
is turning heads lately with her unique blend of R&B, Soul & Pop. She recently lent her talents to
@IrishWomeninHarmony
along with a killer performance on
#SongsFromAnEmptyRoom
. 🎧
Check out her latest single on Spotify! 🇮🇪
https://t.co/dAju7EU9W5
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
SPIN 1038
@spin1038
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 12:08pm
Tickets go on sale next Friday!
https://t.co/BT0OLzvRkl
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 8:46am
💥 This is
#NewMusicIreland
on Spotify 🇮🇪💥
Featuring brilliant new tracks from
@SophieDoyleRyder
@FontainesDublin
@TheCoronas
@soaksoaksoak
@ailbhereddy
@musicbyloah
@GlassAnimals
@Ulymjm
@RoisinMurphy
@E_E_
🎧
LISTEN LINK:
https://t.co/tnezSpoUWU
https://t.co/qVk7UpaeoE
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 6:35am
𝗨𝗣𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗡𝗢. 𝟮 ✵
@ThomasHeadon
has now been upgraded AGAIN to the
@AcademyDublin
Main Room!
Tickets moving fast at
https://t.co/VEP8rdkIv7
🎧
https://t.co/GKXr0Gp4A6
https://t.co/EeZNsT4ffv
View on Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
𝗨𝗣𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗗 ⌁ Due to phenomenal demand,
@ThomasHeadon
's Irish date has been upgraded to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room!
Secure your tickets at
https://t.co/VEP8rdkIv7
🔥🔥🔥
https://t.co/dF4yupGgSg
3
12
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 6:22am
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@PaulSmithComedy
has confirmed rescheduled dates for his highly anticipated shows at the
@OlympiaTheatre
, now set for 5th and 6th May 2021.
Original tickets valid for corresponding new dates / No ticket exchange necessary.
https://t.co/Hme0vWuAOm
View on Twitter
2
2
