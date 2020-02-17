Home
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 10:10am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@IPrevailBand
's show at
@AcademyDublin
is now set to take place on September 9th! Last few tickets remaining over at
https://t.co/LjD5x7MEgS
💥
https://t.co/kwVgLNBeMa
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Oh Wonder
@OhWonderMusic
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 10:09am
Surprise! We're excited to announce a new project called HOME TAPES 📼 We're taking it back to how we started and we're gonna write, produce and mix songs at home and release them. The first song is called 'Lonely Star' and it's out at midnight tonight 💫
https://t.co/dHtmdvVkHQ
https://t.co/sJhye8nOrU
View on Twitter
80
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Van Morrison
@vanmorrison
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 9:44am
🎵Derry Jazz Festival Dates Rescheduled 🎵
May 9th rescheduled to 21st August
May 10th rescheduled to 22nd August
https://t.co/3eyXUChi9x
View on Twitter
9
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 9:35am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@DUNERATSS
have rescheduled their Irish show until 25th August at
@TGSDublin
!
Original tickets valid for new date with limited available at
https://t.co/EZx03eP2Dk
💥
https://t.co/WPlqN89yOZ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Millennium Forum
@MillenniumForum
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 9:10am
Rescheduled dates for
@vanmorrison
have just been announced.
Tickets which were previously valid for Saturday 09 May are now valid for Friday 21 August and tickets which were previously valid for Sunday 10 May are now valid for Saturday 22 August 2020.
https://t.co/IB5xbzGZAL
https://t.co/XYSuNvBiOY
View on Twitter
8
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Gavin James
@gavinjames
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 8:20am
Live stream tonight @ 7pm ! All in aid of
@ISPCCChildline
❤️ Donate now by texting CHILDHOOD to 50300 or on their website below 👇👇
https://t.co/XyuWNeibRI
#NeverGiveUpOnAllChildEver
@RTE2fm
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/ymU1nTEx3e
View on Twitter
24
0
Youtube
Youtube