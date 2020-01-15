Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Marty Miller🎙
@MartyMtweets
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 3:56pm
Special. No fuss, no glamour, sticky floors, old school...
@TheWho
last night
#London
Pete actually wondering aloud why they were here. Roger grateful. Brilliant.
@UniMusicIreland
@radionova100
#Who
@STOfficialUK
👏🏻🙌🏻
https://t.co/2k3Ar0UdRC
View on Twitter
12
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Banquet Records
@BanquetRecords
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 2:55pm
LIVE AT KINGSTON
50 years to the day since the recording of their Live At Leeds record, The Who are live at Kingston
📷:
@bobby_media
https://t.co/SoNlQItJAe
View on Twitter
24
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Who
@TheWho
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12:14pm
The Live at Leeds album was recorded exactly 50 years ago today, and we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary with the first of very limited edition posters by Ames Bros available right now on
https://t.co/6gWFW1TwsR
https://t.co/zCMd0VcHh4
View on Twitter
110
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Keith Barry
@KeithpBarry
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12:09pm
INSANITY continues in
@EverymanCork
tonight and tomorrow. Tonight is completely sold out. Just a few tickets available for tomorrow. Spread the world and see you there. Tickets available through
https://t.co/X5N33OEsUZ
https://t.co/BMbli69EvO
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:41am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Canadian R&B project
@Rhye
are set to perform at
@AcademyDublin
on December 3rd. Tickets now ons ale over at
https://t.co/TuiZHnKAyE
🔥
https://t.co/FiLtMUS2St
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:10am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Dublin's songwriter
@weareBadhands
brings his next headline show to
@WorkmanDublin
on Saturday April 25th, alongside special guest
@ASFanning
💥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/NAxqPol6le
https://t.co/steNngfr3V
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/bryce-vine/
Send
Special. No fuss, no glamour, sticky floors, old school... @TheWho last night #London Pete actually wondering aloud why they were here. Roger grateful. Brilliant. @UniMusicIreland @radionova100 #Who @STOfficialUK 👏🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/2k3Ar0UdRC
LIVE AT KINGSTON
50 years to the day since the recording of their Live At Leeds record, The Who are live at Kingston
📷: @bobby_media https://t.co/SoNlQItJAe
The Live at Leeds album was recorded exactly 50 years ago today, and we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary with the first of very limited edition posters by Ames Bros available right now on https://t.co/6gWFW1TwsR https://t.co/zCMd0VcHh4
INSANITY continues in @EverymanCork tonight and tomorrow. Tonight is completely sold out. Just a few tickets available for tomorrow. Spread the world and see you there. Tickets available through https://t.co/X5N33OEsUZ https://t.co/BMbli69EvO
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Canadian R&B project @Rhye are set to perform at @AcademyDublin on December 3rd. Tickets now ons ale over at https://t.co/TuiZHnKAyE 🔥 https://t.co/FiLtMUS2St
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Dublin's songwriter @weareBadhands brings his next headline show to @WorkmanDublin on Saturday April 25th, alongside special guest @ASFanning 💥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/NAxqPol6le https://t.co/steNngfr3V
Youtube