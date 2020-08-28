Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 7:55pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚀
@EasyLife
have announced a Dublin stop on their Life's A Beach Tour, coming to the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 22nd November 2021. Tickets on sale from 10:00am Friday 9th April ⛱
https://t.co/rcUNSxkF9w
View on Twitter
0
8
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 7:55pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@BullTheBand
have announced a show Upstairs at Whelan's on 4th March 2022. Grab your tickets on sale now from
https://t.co/tTR5vI59DO
🚀
https://t.co/2KMFmg7hV3
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 7:55pm
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@TheHunnaBand
will now play
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on Saturday 13th November.
All previously sold tickets remain valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/n5fEDuS3le
🚀
https://t.co/UrwnJIBhn7
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 9:22am
TONIGHT 💥
@PictureThis
relive their incredible 2019 performance at
@3ArenaDublin
tonight at 9pm on YouTube! 🇮🇪
https://t.co/yjsdMNSCBR
View on Twitter
3
47
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 4:55am
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚀
@TheAcesOfficial
highly anticipated headline show at
@WhelansLive
is now rescheduled to 25th March 2022. Original tickets valid with remainder available via
https://t.co/QIA4inGEYd
🔥
https://t.co/d3gDkhaRJl
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 2nd, 2021 at 8:09pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
@LionelRichie
’s highly anticipated return to Dublin at St. Anne’s Park is now set to take place on Saturday 4th June 2022.
Original tickets valid for new date with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/2cxOT578DC
🎶
https://t.co/3WAkqYMae3
View on Twitter
1
4
