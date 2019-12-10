Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 7:30am
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵ Irish brothers
@Sean_ConorPrice
are set to perform at 7pm tonight on their Instagram
@Sean_And_Conor_Price_Music
in aid of
@ISPCCChildline
!
➤ Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or online at
https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/7lToaZsFpM
View on Twitter
3
2
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 7:11am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@DUNERATSS
have rescheduled their Irish show until 25th August at
@TGSDublin
!
Original tickets valid for new date with limited available at
https://t.co/EZx03eP2Dk
💥
https://t.co/NwLnyBrygd
View on Twitter
0
0
mcd_productions Retweeted
·
NME
@NME
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 6:19am
"We want to show our appreciation for how hard you've been working" -
@TheScript
https://t.co/KYkfBEMQZ3
View on Twitter
3
0
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 5:46am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@LimeCordiale
have rescheduled their upcoming
@Whelanslive
headliner to December 14th. All original tickets valid with remaining on sale at
https://t.co/QkE7O36PeE
https://t.co/JFKdJJB69N
View on Twitter
1
2
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, April 6th, 2020 at 5:32pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@brckhmptn
's highly anticipated
@Olympia
@Theatre
headliner has been rescheduled to 16th May 2021 with all original tickets valid for new date 🔥
https://t.co/5u3nEkFrFB
View on Twitter
0
5
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, April 6th, 2020 at 3:16pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@SebaSafe
has rescheduled his upcoming hometown show until November 5th at
@TheSoundHouse_
💥All original tickets valid for new date 🇮🇪
https://t.co/QmFzrGY4Lo
View on Twitter
0
0
