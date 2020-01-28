Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Nialler9
@Nialler9
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 1:26pm
Irish artists
@Hozier
,
@DermotKennedy
,
@Kodaline
,
@picturethis
& more to live stream charity gigs with
@ISPCCChildline
&
@RTE2fm
https://t.co/6XQMwBiCls
https://t.co/acm9yyxc33
View on Twitter
24
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 12:39pm
Starting this Friday at 7pm
@ISPCCChildline
,
@RTE2fm
and
@mcd_productions
bring you some of Ireland's biggest acts LIVE.
Donate now on
https://t.co/8282QCCrSa
or text CHILDHOOD to 50300.
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/xHrR1BIk1r
View on Twitter
157
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 12:34pm
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 ⌁
@NewRulesTweets
just dropped their latest single 'Pasta' into our earholes and we're loving it! Check out some videos below and let them know what you think! 💥
Lyric video –
https://t.co/b9Rlf7AmCM
Live video -
https://t.co/xnleuNvqOG
https://t.co/kVnZX6xGP0
View on Twitter
5
17
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:52am
✵
@ISPCCCHILDLINE
&
@RTE2fm
come together with some of Ireland's biggest names in music to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in need. Starting this Friday at 7pm on Instagram!
TO DONATE €4 TEXT CHILDHOOD TO 50300
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/6gRo5YTFVe
View on Twitter
24
60
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
RTÉ 2FM
@RTE2fm
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:23am
We've teamed up with
@ISPCCChildline
along with some of Ireland's top artists to bring you a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland!
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
Check out the full deets here 👇
https://t.co/DK9P2Lh12M
View on Twitter
29
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
IE Arts & Showbiz
@IEArtsShowbiz
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:21am
RTÉ 2FM team up with top artists to present a two-week-long live charity music event
https://t.co/4aoWA2xy6J
View on Twitter
8
0
