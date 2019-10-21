Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 2:59pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Dublin punk duo
@_EmilySeven
have rescheduled their Dublin headliner Upstairs in
@WhelansLive
to October 10th!
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/VMOUG0RPd0
🇮🇪
https://t.co/LY0LDpKL0P
View on Twitter
2
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 2:10pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@bbnomula
has rescheduled his
@AcademyDublin
show to November 22nd with all original tickets valid for new date 🔥
https://t.co/gzTDghamgw
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Olympia Theatre
@olympiatheatre
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 1:42pm
Just in,
@VerdantProduct1
in association with
@mcd_productionsare
pleased to announce The Olympia Theatre performances of 3 Hail Mary’s are being rescheduled to 2021, please retain your tickets which we will valid for new dates.
All info here:
https://t.co/yg3dkMYs9c
https://t.co/sV6TofSc0z
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 1:36pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ⌁ The highly anticipated return of
#3HailMarys
to the
@OlympiaTheatre
has now been rescheduled to take place next year from 1st - 6th June 2021.
Original tickets valid for new dates outlined below with the remainder on sale at
https://t.co/9HIixOTzPJ
💥
https://t.co/tZcfAX8xzp
View on Twitter
2
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
DUA LIPA
@DUALIPA
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 11:11am
I'm performing and answering fan questions live with
@AmazonMusic
this Monday, 30th! Drop your questions here 👇 and tune in here:
https://t.co/Lb2enSFHb2
https://t.co/wnLpJrrIQE
View on Twitter
1012
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 30th, 2020 at 10:31am
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵ Tune into
@Kodaline
on their Instagram tonight from 7pm for their very special live streamed performance in aid of
@ISPCCChildline
! 🇮🇪
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or online at
https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/dS4O5JJv89
View on Twitter
1
4
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/david-cook-kris-allen/
Send
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Dublin punk duo @_EmilySeven have rescheduled their Dublin headliner Upstairs in @WhelansLive to October 10th!
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/VMOUG0RPd0 🇮🇪 https://t.co/LY0LDpKL0P
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @bbnomula has rescheduled his @AcademyDublin show to November 22nd with all original tickets valid for new date 🔥 https://t.co/gzTDghamgw
Just in, @VerdantProduct1 in association with @mcd_productionsare pleased to announce The Olympia Theatre performances of 3 Hail Mary’s are being rescheduled to 2021, please retain your tickets which we will valid for new dates.
All info here: https://t.co/yg3dkMYs9c https://t.co/sV6TofSc0z
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ⌁ The highly anticipated return of #3HailMarys to the @OlympiaTheatre has now been rescheduled to take place next year from 1st - 6th June 2021.
Original tickets valid for new dates outlined below with the remainder on sale at https://t.co/9HIixOTzPJ 💥 https://t.co/tZcfAX8xzp
I'm performing and answering fan questions live with @AmazonMusic this Monday, 30th! Drop your questions here 👇 and tune in here: https://t.co/Lb2enSFHb2 https://t.co/wnLpJrrIQE
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵ Tune into @Kodaline on their Instagram tonight from 7pm for their very special live streamed performance in aid of @ISPCCChildline! 🇮🇪
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or online at https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER https://t.co/dS4O5JJv89
Youtube