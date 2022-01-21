Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 1:00pm
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 🌟
@MazOConnor
joins
@WilliamPrince
at
@whelanslive
on June 18th. Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/d1KJzsj23U
https://t.co/yTFvi5YI6x
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 12:09pm
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ⚡️Katherine Ryan takes the stage at Belfast, Dublin & Cork at 8pm sharp with no support act!
https://t.co/Z1mWUutHkA
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 12:01pm
@mcd_productions
𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨 Amy Michelle’s show at Smock Alley tomorrow evening, has just a handful of tickets remaining! Get yours now:
https://t.co/ST2n59GOUw
https://t.co/M4SNj1FJ15
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
BrassneckMusicMgmt
@BrassneckMusic
Tonight !!
@PSB_HQ
play
@3olympiatheatre
. Very special guests
@silverbacksFOUR
. Limited tickets available
https://t.co/7zMKKgdfib
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 9:21am
@mcd_productions
⚡️𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 ⚡️
Dermot Kennedy comes to Ormeau Park, Belfast on 23rd June this year at Belsonic 2022. Get your tickets now!
https://t.co/ZJ3TxD7Fya
https://t.co/pPMySvL8lD
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
william 🇺🇦
@Tourist
UK & EU Tour
Presale starts on Wednesday!
🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🇧🇪 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
https://t.co/eZ6iWVGlLm
View on Twitter
4
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/david-gray-dublin-2/
Send
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@BrassneckMusic
@mcd_productions
Dermot Kennedy comes to Ormeau Park, Belfast on 23rd June this year at Belsonic 2022. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/ZJ3TxD7Fya https://t.co/pPMySvL8lD
@Tourist
Presale starts on Wednesday!
🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🇧🇪 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 https://t.co/eZ6iWVGlLm
Youtube