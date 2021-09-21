Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 3:00pm
@mcd_productions
NEWS 🔥
@JamieWebster94
brings his Moments 2022 tour to
@3olympiatheatre
Dublin on 17 November! ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/TAiPV56j54
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️ NEWS ⚡️
@DenzelCurry
is back with a bang on 1st May to play
@3olympiatheatre
! 🔥
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/zPbu3xiB5H
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️ NEWS ⚡️
An Evening with
@TonyHawk
is coming to CityWest on 29th July 💥
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday
https://t.co/cW2BC0BIO6
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 1:52pm
@mcd_productions
.
@mpeyrouxmusic
coming to
@3olympiatheatre
Tickets on sale now
https://t.co/iKCEJkWyOH
@TicketmasterIre
@hotpress
@ThreeIreland
https://t.co/ewdj2VoQma
View on Twitter
Madeleine Peyroux
@mpeyrouxmusic
The Monday Blues 💙
"Weary blues from waitin'
Lord, I've been waitin' so long
These blues have got me cryin'
Oh, sweet daddy please come home" 🎶
This is "Weary Blues" from the Careless Love Deluxe album. Link in bio! Listen everywhere you stream music! https://t.co/IOPEl8WVNH
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
3Arena
@3ArenaDublin
Happy Monday to everyone, but especially to Simply Red fans as his show is going ahead as planned next week! 🤩 We can't wait to open our doors to an electric 2022 - see you all soon. 🎉
#3Arena
https://t.co/eH882MxrRD
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 11:00am
@mcd_productions
UPDATE ⚡️
@_EmilySeven
will now be joined by Curtisy and KLDD as special guests on 12th February at
@Whelanslive
. Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/lN2xeZtCe1
⚡️
https://t.co/eff9lY3FK4
View on Twitter
1
1
