Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 8:09am
@mcd_productions
Get your tickets here:
https://t.co/rndBRWSDvE
https://t.co/OGVIywXjuj
View on Twitter
Mario Rosenstock
@GiftGrubMario
Great to be back ! @RonanOGara10 @TadhgHickey @irishexaminer @daithi_ose @CorkOperaHouse @pjcoogan @Corks96FM
5 Nights the opera house ! April ‘22 ❤️ https://t.co/dgCmmaY8o3
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Blades
@TheBladesBand
Here's the new date.
Saturday, 19th March.
It's going to be a great one ... see you there!
https://t.co/9BHQUbyrsg
View on Twitter
6
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 7:54am
@mcd_productions
Don't miss the hilarious
@TimJDillon
at
@3OlympiaTheatre
this January!
Second show now added due to phenomenal demand!💥
Tickets available at
https://t.co/k9Oa7OddP4
https://t.co/gZ4t7qVJas
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@JordanMackampa
is now set to play
@SugarClubDublin
on 8th March 2022!
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/V9M89wz6WX
⚡️
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Aslan
@OfficialAslan
@3ArenaDublin
ON SALE NOW!!!!! 🎶❤️🎶
https://t.co/PCQHtm6aJx
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/zMbK8RPnKt
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 6:03am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@OfficialAslan
's celebrate their 40th anniversary with a massive show at
@3ArenaDublin
on 17th September 2022! ⭐️
Tickets now on sale at
https://t.co/tzgHPv4lPO
https://t.co/k1JW1hJ5wR
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/dermot-kennedy-3arena-2021-3/
Send
@mcd_productions
Great to be back ! @RonanOGara10 @TadhgHickey @irishexaminer @daithi_ose @CorkOperaHouse @pjcoogan @Corks96FM
5 Nights the opera house ! April ‘22 ❤️ https://t.co/dgCmmaY8o3
@TheBladesBand
Saturday, 19th March.
It's going to be a great one ... see you there! https://t.co/9BHQUbyrsg
@mcd_productions
Second show now added due to phenomenal demand!💥
Tickets available at https://t.co/k9Oa7OddP4 https://t.co/gZ4t7qVJas
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/V9M89wz6WX ⚡️
@OfficialAslan
https://t.co/PCQHtm6aJx
@mcd_productions https://t.co/zMbK8RPnKt
@mcd_productions
Tickets now on sale at https://t.co/tzgHPv4lPO https://t.co/k1JW1hJ5wR
Youtube