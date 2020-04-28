Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 5:27am
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ A limited amount of tickets to
@Ashnikko
at
@academydublin
will be available via the link on our socials at 10:00am! Tune in for the link!
https://t.co/1p86dyT7YX
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 5:19am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ Due to popular demand,
@LeniiMusic
has added a show at Cyprus Avenue in Cork on 31st October. Limited tickets remain for her show Upstairs at Whelan's at
https://t.co/7xXmsnK69p
https://t.co/PqIiHOZJbI
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 5:06am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ The amazing
@AlicePhoebeLou
is coming to
@AcademyDublin
on 29th November!
Tickets on sale 9am this Friday
https://t.co/LpoEtCxZpt
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 12:15pm
Catch up on
@paulwellerHQ
's appearance on The
@JRossShow
last Saturday!
https://t.co/pLD1GB1u08
You can get tickets to his upcoming
@olympiatheatre
shows here
https://t.co/rQyKZwexm8
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 9:10am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️
#ScreamingAtTheTV
are set to play Upstairs
@WhelansDublin
this December, with tickets now on sale a
https://t.co/o4gdjo1oqe
🎟
https://t.co/UW0RFcOvHR
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 8:01am
The brilliant
@McSavageEye
is back with his brand-new stand-up show Thanks In Advance at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 14 October, 2021.
Tickets from €31 including booking fees go on sale this Friday 7 May at 9.00am from Ticketmaster.
https://t.co/nwRUgH8cnE
View on Twitter
4
2
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/dermot-kennedy-4-june-2021-dublin/
Send
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ A limited amount of tickets to @Ashnikko at @academydublin will be available via the link on our socials at 10:00am! Tune in for the link! https://t.co/1p86dyT7YX
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ Due to popular demand, @LeniiMusic has added a show at Cyprus Avenue in Cork on 31st October. Limited tickets remain for her show Upstairs at Whelan's at https://t.co/7xXmsnK69p https://t.co/PqIiHOZJbI
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ The amazing @AlicePhoebeLou is coming to @AcademyDublin on 29th November!
Tickets on sale 9am this Friday https://t.co/LpoEtCxZpt
Catch up on @paulwellerHQ's appearance on The @JRossShow last Saturday! https://t.co/pLD1GB1u08
You can get tickets to his upcoming @olympiatheatre shows here https://t.co/rQyKZwexm8
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⚡️ #ScreamingAtTheTV are set to play Upstairs @WhelansDublin this December, with tickets now on sale a https://t.co/o4gdjo1oqe 🎟 https://t.co/UW0RFcOvHR
The brilliant @McSavageEye is back with his brand-new stand-up show Thanks In Advance at the @OlympiaTheatre on 14 October, 2021.
Tickets from €31 including booking fees go on sale this Friday 7 May at 9.00am from Ticketmaster. https://t.co/nwRUgH8cnE
Youtube