Claddagh Records are releasing a double vinyl edition 'To Win Just Once...The Best of The Saw Doctors’ Davy Carton & Leo Moran have signed 200 of these 2LP's and the limited edition, on maroon vinyl, is now available to pre-order from the link below. https://t.co/bUXy5Nlb3Dhttps://t.co/VE0OBG8ZTY
@sawdoctors
https://t.co/bUXy5Nlb3D https://t.co/VE0OBG8ZTY
@TicketmasterIre
🎟️ Tickets on sale 3 December at 10am https://t.co/sXR7e9FIkk https://t.co/vZtnmjsX7R
@TicketmasterIre
🎫 Limited number of tickets available for his show on 10 December here - https://t.co/QwEuCJkEZy https://t.co/aWO4aIOzkR
@3olympiatheatre
Tickets on sale this Friday 3rd December at 10am via @TicketmasterIre
@ThreeIreland presale tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 1st December with #3plus https://t.co/P73XJE2OAL
@TroublePilgrims
@academydublin
Sunday 12th December #seeyouupthefront
Tickets link in Bio
🎫 https://t.co/ygQCsvrgkd… https://t.co/5CTB8bPPYp
@neilmolloygbfm
Youtube