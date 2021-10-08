Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Kevin Bridges
@kevinbridges86
Folks, full list of dates going on general sale tomorrow 10am. No codes needed, nothing like that.
https://t.co/KqEcFWrB5Q
View on Twitter
43
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 4:31pm
@mcd_productions
For the POP lovers in your life, give the
#GiftOfLive
this
#Christmas
! ⭐️
For full event listings visit
https://t.co/UD79PrYfSs
❄️
https://t.co/qS3VCsE4ZM
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC
@ISPCCChildline
🚨 24 HOURS LEFT TO ENTER! 🚨
Simply text the words Golden Ticket to 50300 to donate €4 to ISPCC to enter!
Your text costs €4. ISPCC will receive a minimum €3.60.
Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.
@RTE2fm
@mcd_productions
@3ArenaDublin
https://t.co/WBBapsJRc0
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 11:59am
@mcd_productions
⭐️
@TheLumineers
have today released their holiday track, This is Life (Merry Christmas) featuring Daniel Rodriguez.
Proceeds from the song will benefit
@MusiCares
Give it a listen at:
https://t.co/v3tBT6sUlv
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 11:57am
@mcd_productions
⭐️ WIN 2 x tickets to see
#BryanAdams
at
@3ArenaDublin
on 30th May 2022 as part of our
#12GigsOfChristmas
ticket giveaway!
To enter our competition, head on over to our Facebook page for further details at the link below:
➡️➡️
https://t.co/qSJeZt94fH
https://t.co/l4UQeZWLMc
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Remedy Club
@club_remedy
After several attempts of trying to do a full band gig over the last couple of years it is finally happening next Wed 8th in
@TGSDublin
with
@mcd_productions
Special guests:
@AongusRalston
Mark Colbert & Podge Kilbride with
@grainnehunt
opening. We would love to see you there!
https://t.co/tiwFttUcqK
View on Twitter
4
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/disney-on-ice-find-your-hero/
Send
@kevinbridges86
@mcd_productions
For full event listings visit https://t.co/UD79PrYfSs ❄️ https://t.co/qS3VCsE4ZM
@ISPCCChildline
Simply text the words Golden Ticket to 50300 to donate €4 to ISPCC to enter!
Your text costs €4. ISPCC will receive a minimum €3.60.
Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.
@RTE2fm @mcd_productions @3ArenaDublin https://t.co/WBBapsJRc0
@mcd_productions
Proceeds from the song will benefit @MusiCares
Give it a listen at: https://t.co/v3tBT6sUlv
@mcd_productions
To enter our competition, head on over to our Facebook page for further details at the link below:
➡️➡️ https://t.co/qSJeZt94fH https://t.co/l4UQeZWLMc
@club_remedy
Special guests: @AongusRalston Mark Colbert & Podge Kilbride with @grainnehunt opening. We would love to see you there! https://t.co/tiwFttUcqK
Youtube