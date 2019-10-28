Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 7:07am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ The incredible
@DhaniHarrison
has been confirmed as special guest for
@JeffLynnesELO
From Out Of Nowhere tour coming to Ireland this October!
➤ Tickets on sale this Friday 9am
https://t.co/YE73j1XrG8
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 7:01am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ We're delighted to announce
@SammyBrue
as special guest for the
@MarcusKingBand
sold out
@Whelanslive
show next month!
https://t.co/9JBwxSwZTu
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
James Rollins
@rollinspromo
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 7:01am
Jeff Lynne's ELO announce special guest Dhani Harrison - Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 9am
18 October
@SSEBelfastArena
19 October
@3ArenaDublin
#FromOutOfNowhere
@JeffLynnesELO
@DhaniHarrison
https://t.co/hTygAVGv6Z
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:21pm
Check out 'Millennial Love' by
@scarypoolparty
from his recent appearance
@JimmyKimmelLive
! 🔥
Just a handful of tickets remaining for his
@WhelansLive
show on March 28th! Grab yours at ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/43ia3QBxm0
https://t.co/lUTXjTtbpJ
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:20pm
Have you seen the latest from
@LennonStella
? ❤️
Just a handful of tickets remaining for her upgraded show at the
@OlympiaTheatre
over at
https://t.co/aNvuMCxSVq
https://t.co/ODa8JwitQu
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:15pm
💕
https://t.co/lvKnRiEbDU
View on Twitter
1
2
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/elkae/
Send
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ The incredible @DhaniHarrison has been confirmed as special guest for @JeffLynnesELO From Out Of Nowhere tour coming to Ireland this October!
➤ Tickets on sale this Friday 9am https://t.co/YE73j1XrG8
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ We're delighted to announce @SammyBrue as special guest for the @MarcusKingBand sold out @Whelanslive show next month! https://t.co/9JBwxSwZTu
Jeff Lynne's ELO announce special guest Dhani Harrison - Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 9am
18 October @SSEBelfastArena
19 October @3ArenaDublin
#FromOutOfNowhere @JeffLynnesELO @DhaniHarrison https://t.co/hTygAVGv6Z
Check out 'Millennial Love' by @scarypoolparty from his recent appearance @JimmyKimmelLive! 🔥
Just a handful of tickets remaining for his @WhelansLive show on March 28th! Grab yours at ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/43ia3QBxm0
https://t.co/lUTXjTtbpJ
Have you seen the latest from @LennonStella? ❤️
Just a handful of tickets remaining for her upgraded show at the @OlympiaTheatre over at https://t.co/aNvuMCxSVq
https://t.co/ODa8JwitQu
💕 https://t.co/lvKnRiEbDU
Youtube