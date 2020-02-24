Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 5:33pm
MASSIVE thank you to all the artists for their amazing performances over the last two weeks.
We are absolutely blown away by your support.
You helped raise over €789,000 for
@ISPCCChildline
which will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people in Ireland.
https://t.co/mwG5nJXRVC
View on Twitter
34
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
RTÉ 2FM Stay at 🏡
@RTE2fm
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 4:56pm
An INCREDIBLE €789,000 has been raised in the last 2 weeks for
@ISPCCChildline
😮
Well done to everyone who donated and of course these incredible Irish artists for their time 💚
@Hozier
@NiallOfficial
@DermotKennedy
@picturethis
@TheCoronas
@bandwildyouth
@Kodaline
1/2
https://t.co/v8LKxBB6gn
View on Twitter
131
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 4:55pm
To everybody that has supported, watched and most importantly donated throughout the last two weeks we say a massive THANK YOU. A phenomenal €789,000 has been raised so far ❤️❤️ We can’t thank you enough.
To donate €4 text CHILDHOOD to 50300.
https://t.co/dQbhlvdTwk
View on Twitter
5
34
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
RTÉ 2FM Stay at 🏡
@RTE2fm
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 3:43pm
Wow!!!
@NiallOfficial
has just announced we have raised €789,000 over the last 2 weeks for
@ISPCCChildline
😍😍😍😍
Thank you all for donating 👏
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
View on Twitter
150
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 2:14pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@TVPeople_Band
have confirmed their rescheduled
@WhelansLive
show to now take place on 24th October! 🔥
All original tickets valid with remainder available at
https://t.co/UlAsNSribq
https://t.co/3tT5kkiyxA
View on Twitter
2
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 2:01pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@3OH3
have announced the new date for their
@AcademyDublin
show, now set for January 24th 2021.
All original tickets valid for new date, with limited available at
https://t.co/5oP4wvD21N
💥
https://t.co/o2yPQPstZ4
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube