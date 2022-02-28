Home
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 7:11am
@mcd_productions
MCD are hiring!
#JobFairy
➡️ Promoter Assistant
➡️ Bookkeeper
➡️ Entertainment e-Publicist / Radio Plugger / Public Relations Executive
➡️ Marketing & Campaign Executive
For more information visit
https://t.co/iGOEAQWlBV
⭐️
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ~
@BlancoWhiteBand
returns to Dublin to play
@ButtonFactory22
on Saturday 21st May, with special guest
@MFieldMusic
just announced ⚡️
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/my77cvBNLA
https://t.co/XZEXSaXGQN
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Hailed as the “Australian Queen of Comedy”,
@celestebarber_
comes to Dublin’s
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 21st September 2022!
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am
https://t.co/mPKSNNA6gx
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@JeremyLoops
announces his Irish return to play
@AcademyDublin
on Saturday 3rd September. Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday ⭐️
https://t.co/eKboUBwmYZ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Saw Doctors
@sawdoctors
The Saw Doctors will play concerts in London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow in Nov / Dec. Tickets go on sale tomorrow Tues at 9am from the pre-sale link
https://t.co/FgHVK0jgjC
#sawdoctors
https://t.co/xb4YQBsPOO
View on Twitter
37
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at 2:39pm
@mcd_productions
🏉
@GoodBadRugby
is coming to
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 18th May alongside special guest, Irish rugby legend
@RoryBest2
! 🏉
Limited tickets:
https://t.co/N1k0pb3H5l
✨
https://t.co/lbhyirjZDL
View on Twitter
1
1
Youtube
