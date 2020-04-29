Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 7:55pm
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 -
@GiftGrubMario
has announced new dates for his highly anticipated
#GiftGrubLive
tour, now running February - April 2021.
For full listings please visit
https://t.co/U3bQKjsly4
All original tickets valid for corresponding new date. No exchange necessary
https://t.co/mQzjlNpcpD
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 7:55pm
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ✵
@SomebodysChild1
plays his biggest headline show yet at the
@ButtonFactory20
on 26th March 2021 🔥
Secure your tickets now at
https://t.co/80NNZUPoAT
https://t.co/pX4636WWuQ
View on Twitter
1
7
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 11:03am
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ✵
@DovesMusicblod
are set for their first Irish tour dates in 12 years, coming to Dublin's
@OlympiaTheatre
on 6th April, and Belfast's
@LimelightNI
on 7th April 2021.
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/WXCy7JmoD1
💥
https://t.co/WbatKjsaXX
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 9:10am
#MCDIntroduces
⌁ Rising Dublin singer-songwriter
@LucyMcWilliamsM
is most certainly a voice to listen out for! Her latest single 'RUNAWAY' has made quite a landing and sets the tone for some very fresh sounds coming our way!
Follow Lucy on Spotify at
https://t.co/Ffo7xQPF19
🔥
https://t.co/HgkSZ8Dxxu
View on Twitter
2
10
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 21st, 2020 at 1:27pm
#NewMusicFriday
- Jump back into to a Summer mode with this fresh new experimental track from
@carronmusic
and
@kobinaireland
, out today!
https://t.co/6gheEgWgw2
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 21st, 2020 at 12:21pm
#NewMusicFriday
⌁ Soundtrack your Friday with the brand new track from rising Dublin singer-songwriter
@LucymcwilliamsM
! You'll want to hit repeat on this one! 🎧
https://t.co/nIu4tAJHsR
View on Twitter
3
8
Youtube