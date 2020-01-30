Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
B L O S S O M S
@BlossomsBand
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 4:25pm
Who’s tuning in tonight at 8pm over on our YouTube channel? Tweet us your photos if you are later! 🍻
https://t.co/S12XELrNqK
View on Twitter
56
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 1:43pm
Head over to
https://t.co/RiRuaxp2k8
at 7pm to see Danny O'Reilly perform LIVE!
@RTE2fm
and
@mcd_productions
have teamed up to help raise vital funds for
@ISPCCChildline
during the
#COVID19
pandemic.
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
https://t.co/rWy4BqTQTg
View on Twitter
6
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 1:21pm
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵ Tune into
https://t.co/denhI9hSEW
on Instagram tonight from 7pm for a very special performance by Danny O'Reilly in aid of
@ISPCC_Childline
!
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at
https://t.co/oXX9jZjRg3
#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER
https://t.co/gHBxmsBp61
View on Twitter
4
5
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 12:12pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@DJJohnGibbons
' up coming
@OlympiaTheatre
headliner will now take place on September 30th. Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/DhzwPW6E48
🇮🇪
https://t.co/ZWVCZATM0b
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Coronas
@TheCoronas
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 11:33am
Danny will be live on Instagram tonight at 7pm!
Donate now by texting CHILDHOOD to 50300 or online at
https://t.co/ZUiGe38j7x
@ISPCCChildline
@RTE2fm
Get your requests in below ⬇️
#nevergiveuponachildever
https://t.co/gs9fJY70bw
View on Twitter
26
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 10:43am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Dublin punk duo
@_EmilySeven
have rescheduled their Dublin headliner Upstairs in
@WhelansLive
to October 10th!
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/VMOUG0RPd0
🇮🇪
https://t.co/xV0npGCAYN
View on Twitter
4
6
Youtube
