Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 4:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@aries_ix
hits the
@academydublin
Green Room on 1st Feb 2022. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10am
https://t.co/00Q0UOZHIF
View on Twitter
0
1
In reply toBecca Tomney
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 1:56pm
@beccanolan69
@picturethis
@thisislyra
@ryansounds
Hi Becca 👋 You can access it here:
https://t.co/MnXY3I2yd2
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 1:49pm
𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 🎶
@raye
comes to The
@academydublin
on November 7th with very special guest
@EricaCody
💫 Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/5TeRlV5ytK
https://t.co/9QCQlxzdll
View on Twitter
2
5
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
OpiumLiveDublin
@OpiumLiveDublin
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 1:23pm
This Fri: STOMPTOWN BRASS
29/10/2021
Opium, Dublin
This is a rescheduled date. Original tickets still valid.
https://t.co/M0uzIQ8bgw
@StomptownBrass
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/joUennj21C
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 9:13am
Acclaimed Dublin hip-hop artist
@NellydaSilla
comes to the
@buttonfactoryie
this Friday 29th October 2021 to celebrate the first anniversary of his debut album ‘All The Leaves Are Falling’. Tickets are on sale now!
https://t.co/TSrl7xpkGY
https://t.co/9gg5ECFWAj
View on Twitter
4
11
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 8:55am
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@ConanGray
is set to return alongside special guest
@lilMallrat
to
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 30th May 2022!
Tickets go on sale this Friday 9am 🎶
https://t.co/s6DKBwQfgC
View on Twitter
0
3
