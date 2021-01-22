Friday, July 9th, 2021 at 11:39am
my new album, monsters, is out now. thanks to the people who helped make it, it’s been a wild journey and I've learnt so much about music & myself. thanks to everyone who's supported me, your encouragement is fuel to ride the rocky road they call life.
Inhaler@InhalerDublin
It’s felt like forever, but we're so pleased to have this out in the world for you to experience. Our debut album It Won't Always Be Like This is Out Now! Get it on your headphones, get it on in the car, get it on your vinyl player - hope you love it as much as we loved making it https://t.co/FtHu3rU1Ss
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💫 Celebrated singer-songwriter @toriamos unveils European Tour Dates including Irish shows in Cork & Dublin in March 2022.
Tickets on sale next Friday 16th July at 10am https://t.co/QP6jgWsLJi
my new album, monsters, is out now. thanks to the people who helped make it, it’s been a wild journey and I've learnt so much about music & myself. thanks to everyone who's supported me, your encouragement is fuel to ride the rocky road they call life.
https://t.co/kiwMSC6awU https://t.co/iIo7bpsiYy
𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 ⚡️ Join @CdeBOfficial + band live on tour in February 2022, coming to Kerry, Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin!
Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/rJvNMPsImq https://t.co/mWpBGlo4lo
Rising Dublin rockers @InhalerDublin have today released their debut album 'It Won't Always Be Like This' 🚀🚀🚀
Pump up the volume and let the neighbours hear! 🎶
➤➤ https://t.co/4SLKGb6BJm https://t.co/JX8uH7df5N
It’s felt like forever, but we're so pleased to have this out in the world for you to experience. Our debut album It Won't Always Be Like This is Out Now! Get it on your headphones, get it on in the car, get it on your vinyl player - hope you love it as much as we loved making it https://t.co/FtHu3rU1Ss
🌍 A multimedia spectacular like no other! @OurPlanet Live comes to the @3ArenaDublin on 21st January 2022, featuring special guest vocalist @LisaHannigan alongside the RTE National Symphony Orchestra!
Tickets on sale via Ticketmaster at https://t.co/0T6q4kalDx https://t.co/AlgM2TuDWk
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ @DMASmusic are now set to play their sold out shows at @AcademyDublin on 13/14th November! Original tickets remain valid for new dates 💥 https://t.co/Q4cgtdIm9H
Youtube