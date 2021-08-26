Home
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
🔸 GoldenPlec 🔸
@GoldenPlec
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 8:23am
Looks like
@thisissigrid
put on a great show at
@officialrandl
over the weekend
Tickets for
@3ArenaDublin
show on sale Friday
📸:
@photoreilly
https://t.co/b1GObJfQS9
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 7:27am
Watch
@thescript
on the
@RTELateLateShow
's first show back this Friday!! 📺
Tickets for their Greatest Hits 2022 Tour shows at
@3ArenaDublin
and
@SSEBelfastArena
go on sale Friday morning at 9:30am 🎶
https://t.co/SSa3CaLw14
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 7:20am
❤️❤️❤️
https://t.co/Ila3Kz6QGN
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 7:13am
~ 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@ianndior
is set to bring his Better Things Tour to Dublin's
@OlympiaTheatre
on 22nd January 2022! 🔥
➤TICKETS: on sale 9am this Friday
https://t.co/SYM9tZ0zH1
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:08am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⭐️
@JPCooper
makes his long-awaited return to an Irish stage on 23rd April at Dublin's
@ButtonFactory20
! ⭐️
Tickets available now via Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/4cnC4E2uId
https://t.co/1mKwjTW277
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:06am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@blanc0b0urne
's hotly anticipated headliner at
@AcademyDublin
2 has now been rescheduled to 6th December!
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/H8U4rfiov5
https://t.co/7srWtIzNRG
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube