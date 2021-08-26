Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:08am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⭐️
@JPCooper
makes his long-awaited return to an Irish stage on 23rd April at Dublin's
@ButtonFactory20
! ⭐️
Tickets available now via Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/4cnC4E2uId
https://t.co/1mKwjTW277
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:06am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@blanc0b0urne
's hotly anticipated headliner at
@AcademyDublin
2 has now been rescheduled to 6th December!
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/H8U4rfiov5
https://t.co/7srWtIzNRG
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:05am
~ 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Living legend
@LBuckingham
is returning to Ireland to play
@TheHelixDublin
on 17th May next year!
➤ TICKETS: On sale 10am this Friday
https://t.co/MgbMGU6opn
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:01am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Tickets for
@KSI
live at the
@OlympiaTheatre
next February are now on sale!
Grab yours quick at
https://t.co/QZhjOp6lh1
🔥
https://t.co/1NLJpTNvIr
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:00am
Having now completed his third full decade as a recording artist,
@DivineComedyHQ
aka Neil Hannon has announced a brand-new tour to include live shows at
@CorkOperaHouse
17th May,
@OlympiaTheatre
19th May &
@BelWaterfront
on 21st May 2022.
Tickets on sale 10am Friday 10th Sept
https://t.co/NtqayUBQTl
View on Twitter
3
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 5:51am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ JPEGMAFIA are back for their biggest Irish headliners yet at
@AcademyDublin
on April 2nd (18+ show) and April 3rd (14+ show) 🔥
🎟 Tickets on sale from 9am this Thursday September 2nd 🎟
@darkskinmanson
https://t.co/Lp3Ru0A6oQ
View on Twitter
0
0
