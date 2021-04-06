Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Glen Bollard
@gbollardphoto
Action from last night part 1:
@KawalaOfficial
supported by
@OscarBlue_
in
@academydublin
@UniMusicIreland
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/RYJCQylH36
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 7:02am
@mcd_productions
Due to government restrictions,
@BjornAgainAU
have rescheduled their late show at Dublin's
@3OlympiaTheatre
to Sat 5th February.
All original tickets purchased are valid for the new date – no exchange necessary. Limited number of tickets remain on sale via Ticketmaster
https://t.co/14mJTuMxRs
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 7:02am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ An incredible rising talent, the voice of this years John Lewis Christmas advert,
@LolaYounggg
has announced a Dublin date show on her upcoming Spring tour!
Don't miss her at
@WorkmansDublin
on Sunday 13th March. Tickets on sale 10am this Friday ⭐️
https://t.co/dkP7uTLROR
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 2:20pm
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ~ Lil Bay has just been confirmed as special guest for
@TheDappy
coming to
@AcademyDublin
this week!
Last few tickets remaining over at
https://t.co/LJNVdAgd3O
https://t.co/HdA7uvfiYk
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 11:18am
@mcd_productions
⭐️
@RickyGervais
TONIGHT ⭐️
- Doors: 6:00pm
- Show starts: 7:30pm
There is no support act so make sure you get in early for Ricky on stage at 7:30pm SHARP!
https://t.co/0Z0Vws5Mew
View on Twitter
3
5
MCD Productions
·
Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 9:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ The incredible
@wiffyGriffy
has been added as special guest for
@DuaLipa
's long-awaited
@3ArenaDublin
shows this April! ⚡️
https://t.co/02oVeHZSvV
View on Twitter
1
5
