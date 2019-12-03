Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 3:25pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵
@ViagraBoys
make their highly anticipated return to play
@AcademyDublin
on November 14th!
➤𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/tmY33N9axB
https://t.co/Hs23qNyIR0
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 1:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@JetFuelChem
bring it to
@TGSDublin
on Saturday 9th May with tickets now on sale! 💥
𝗧𝗜𝗫:
https://t.co/pb8ABFbe8a
https://t.co/v03ALwC9I4
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 12:44pm
✵
@LewisCapaldi
was absolutely BRILLIANT last week at the
@3ArenaDublin
! Eamonn Smyth from
https://t.co/zuxWFNIzrk
was there to capture the magic! 🔥
https://t.co/g2RZmMCl9k
View on Twitter
0
9
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 12:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for
@trulyLApriest
at
@TGSDublin
on Saturday 17th October are now on sale! 🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/KqcynIRIsN
https://t.co/c5tRRjfdLb
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 12:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for 'An Evening with
@Ham_Sandwich
' on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd May are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/vLo7JuTjRk
https://t.co/vyfq0NB72L
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 12:04pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Amyl and The Sniffers are set for a Dublin headliner in
@WhelansLive
this June 30th, with tickets now on sale at
https://t.co/O8k2IVN3y3
💥
https://t.co/221eAtQrCQ
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/greg-dulli/
Send
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ @ViagraBoys make their highly anticipated return to play @AcademyDublin on November 14th!
➤𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/tmY33N9axB https://t.co/Hs23qNyIR0
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ @JetFuelChem bring it to @TGSDublin on Saturday 9th May with tickets now on sale! 💥
𝗧𝗜𝗫: https://t.co/pb8ABFbe8a https://t.co/v03ALwC9I4
✵ @LewisCapaldi was absolutely BRILLIANT last week at the @3ArenaDublin! Eamonn Smyth from https://t.co/zuxWFNIzrk was there to capture the magic! 🔥 https://t.co/g2RZmMCl9k
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for @trulyLApriest at @TGSDublin on Saturday 17th October are now on sale! 🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/KqcynIRIsN https://t.co/c5tRRjfdLb
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for 'An Evening with @Ham_Sandwich' on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd May are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/vLo7JuTjRk https://t.co/vyfq0NB72L
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Amyl and The Sniffers are set for a Dublin headliner in @WhelansLive this June 30th, with tickets now on sale at https://t.co/O8k2IVN3y3 💥 https://t.co/221eAtQrCQ
Youtube