Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 8:18am
Just a little bit longer than we thought before we get to see The Killers at Malahide Castle! Roll on June 2021!
We're working our way through our Killers Playlist til then but we can't decide on our favourite track! Vote over on our insta stories to let us know your fav! 🎶☠️ https://t.co/f08xWZbL5p
Remaining tickets for @LudovicoEinaud at the @3ArenaDublin on 25 November are now on sale https://t.co/cKfSSSLG5j https://t.co/bWkwUNX3fV
𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪 additions to our weekly #MCDMusicFriday playlist from @Oasis, @FenneLily, @TheCoronas and many more! Hit FOLLOW for our Friday updates!
🎼 ARTISTS - Tell us below if you have new music coming out next week! 🎧 https://t.co/R8WYVuvZ1x
Tickets onsale NOW via @TicketmasterIre for @ryanmcmusic live at The Olympia Theatre on 18th March 2021!
https://t.co/SW5shsGZuc https://t.co/ddPAm8NqSv
We’re missing you guys and missing each other! So we’ve done a slightly stripped-back performance of I’m Not Leaving together (sort of). Hope you like it! Lots of love, T, T, R & J https://t.co/nupDFxE93s https://t.co/P6KKUKe0O7
It's always a good day to buy music but if you go over to @Bandcamp today the artist gets all of the money from your purchases. So if you can buy something from your favourite Irish artist please do! https://t.co/ULNJtDEZyV
