𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ The incredible Soccer Mommy is now confirmed as special guest for HAIM at Trinity College this June!
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/57KSXdvKPL ☀️
@sopharela @HAIMtheband https://t.co/P9e9DwsR4i
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ Hotly-tipped rising star @RebeccaGarton has been confirmed as special guest for @MaeMuller_ this Sunday night at @AcademyDublin Green Room!
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/YpaDE7hsp3 https://t.co/i27qZFGNB3
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Due to phenomenal demand, an extra week of shows have been added for Corteo by @Cirque du Soleil at the @3ArenaDublin from 14th - 19th July!
To celebrate St. Valentines Day, a promotional discount is available until 14th Feb at https://t.co/aK9ktSP1wD https://t.co/Lnr9s4it9n
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ @TheBlackCrowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the 30-year anniversary of their landmark album Shake Your Money Maker with a UK & European tour beginning Oct 10th @3ArenaDublin!
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘: https://t.co/mWSnBL2zU7
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 on sale Friday 9am https://t.co/TUOTpAJPBL
✵ 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ✵ @JeffLynneELO returns to Ireland this October to the @SSEBelfastArena and the @3ArenaDublin! Tickets are on sale now over at https://t.co/zxkNIPyETW ⬅️🎶 https://t.co/gzUydzy9hP
✵ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ✵ Dublin rock duo @_EmilySeven play Upstairs in @WhelansLive on Saturday 16th May! Tickets available now! 🔥🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/Qf4WSM8a2K https://t.co/lFHDKcEQM8
