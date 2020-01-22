Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 8:26am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ The hilarious
@RhodGilbertShow
has announced dates for his rescheduled Irish tour, now coming to the
@OlympiaTheatre
on January 24th 2021 💥
https://t.co/BgCF9Awhht
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 8:10am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ We're delighted to confirm
@TheWho
have rescheduled their UK/IRE tour, now stopping at
@3ArenaDublin
on Friday 5th March 2021.
All original tickets are valid.
https://t.co/H3ZOs3MeiI
View on Twitter
4
7
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 7:15am
.
@rhodgilbertshow
@CorkOperaHouse
rescheduled to January - all tickets valid for new date - no exchange necessary
@TicketmasterIre
https://t.co/iRQEguzehz
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Scarypoolparty
@scarypoolparty
Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 7:36pm
Please read:
https://t.co/5LAu786jli
View on Twitter
20
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 7:29pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@DigDat8
has announced a rescheduled and upgraded Irish headliner at
@AcademyDublin
Main Room for Friday September 4th! All tickets valid with remaining on sale this Thursday 10am
https://t.co/pRlwOcetie
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Academy Dublin
@academydublin
Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 4:23pm
UPDATE //
@DigDat8
will play the Academy main room on 4th September
Original tickets will remain valid
Additional tickets on sale Thursday from
@TicketmasterIre
https://t.co/Dt7LuK4Bsu
View on Twitter
1
0
