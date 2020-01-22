Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 5:00pm
https://t.co/c1lDCDNftf
View on Twitter
5
25
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 3:22pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Rising Irish star
@MoncrieffMusic
will now perform at
@AcademyDublin
on September 12th! 🔥
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/A0fcHgOWni
🇮🇪
https://t.co/RCikEb2lbu
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 2:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@bbnomula
has rescheduled his show at
@AcademyDublin
to November 22nd with all original tickets valid for new date 🔥
https://t.co/228dwPgAhm
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 1:55pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Dublin punk duo
@_EmilySeven
have rescheduled their Dublin headliner Upstairs in
@WhelansLive
to October 10th!
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/VMOUG0RPd0
🇮🇪
https://t.co/Q7wrMkx2YM
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 1:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@WATPmusic
's upcoming Dublin headliner in
@WhelansLive
will now take place on October 20th.
Original tickets valid for new date, with a limited supply available at
https://t.co/dsheZRhW7O
🇮🇪
https://t.co/Nfc5dxtcw5
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 12:36pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
#TheLiveLastWaltz
at the
@OlympiaTheatre
has now been rescheduled for 28th February 2021 with all original tickets valid for new date 🎉
Just a handful remaining over at
https://t.co/0gatTAv0yC
https://t.co/X7FCli2vSD
View on Twitter
1
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/happyalone-sound-house/
Send
https://t.co/c1lDCDNftf
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Rising Irish star @MoncrieffMusic will now perform at @AcademyDublin on September 12th! 🔥
Limited tickets remaining at https://t.co/A0fcHgOWni 🇮🇪 https://t.co/RCikEb2lbu
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @bbnomula has rescheduled his show at @AcademyDublin to November 22nd with all original tickets valid for new date 🔥 https://t.co/228dwPgAhm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Dublin punk duo @_EmilySeven have rescheduled their Dublin headliner Upstairs in @WhelansLive to October 10th!
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/VMOUG0RPd0 🇮🇪 https://t.co/Q7wrMkx2YM
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @WATPmusic's upcoming Dublin headliner in @WhelansLive will now take place on October 20th.
Original tickets valid for new date, with a limited supply available at https://t.co/dsheZRhW7O 🇮🇪 https://t.co/Nfc5dxtcw5
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ #TheLiveLastWaltz at the @OlympiaTheatre has now been rescheduled for 28th February 2021 with all original tickets valid for new date 🎉
Just a handful remaining over at https://t.co/0gatTAv0yC https://t.co/X7FCli2vSD
Youtube