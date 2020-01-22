Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 2:26pm
✵ 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✵
6pm -
@RickyGervais
/ Twitter + IG Live (6.10pm)
8pm -
@NiallOfficial
/ IG Live
Head over to their profiles to check them out!
#TogetherAtHome
https://t.co/WKGlKa8lfx
9
24
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ricky Gervais
@rickygervais
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 2:02pm
I'll do another little wartime broadcast at 6. Any requests?
https://t.co/EW5qv9KRLH
156
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Gavin James
@gavinjames
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 1:39pm
Any questions for tonight's live stream at 8?
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 1:28pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@ButlerIsaac1
's upcoming Dublin headliner at
@TheSoundHouse_
has been rescheduled to Friday October 9th!
➤ Limited tickets remaining
https://t.co/AyS1M1IsYX
https://t.co/EqFhp3iJ2u
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 1:28pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@StateLights
have announced the new date for their Dublin headliner, taking place on October 15th at
@ButtonFactory20
.
Remaining tickets available
https://t.co/OfSGcLHVaC
🇮🇪
https://t.co/cyGqGrM1wE
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Paul Heaton
@PaulHeatonSolo
Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 1:26pm
Following the rescheduling of the April/May UK & Ireland tour we can now confirm new dates for Belfast
@UlsterHall
(Thu 5th Nov) and Donegal
@BalorArtsCentre
(Sat 7th Nov)
https://t.co/MBSPAoyleM
12
0
