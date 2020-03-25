Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 7:00am
𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 ⚡️
For exclusive early access to tickets for
@NathanEvanss
at
@AcademyDublin
2 this December, head to
https://t.co/szSLHZyYh9
🔥
https://t.co/YfZ8X6riDz
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 6:00am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🇮🇪
@MaryBlackSinger
at the
@OlympiaTheatre
has now been rescheduled to 21st October 2021
Original tickets valid for new date with remainder available from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/nSZt88LgGZ
🎟
https://t.co/oBWqdA1aKx
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 6:00am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🇮🇪 The upcoming Horslips headline show at Dublin's
@OlympiaTheatre
is now rescheduled for 19th September 2021
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale via
https://t.co/D2sbntGs6j
🎟
https://t.co/TtW1vECuVU
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 5:38am
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ⚡️
@DougStanhope
is now set for the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 21st March 2022 🎟
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/DZuBhFBnHV
https://t.co/aT4mM8F8J0
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 12:27pm
Two-time Grammy nominees
@GojiraMusic
have announced details of their long-awaited new album, ‘FORTITUDE’, out April 30th. Read more about it from
@OVERDRIVE_PR
⚡️
TICKETS:
https://t.co/u2CDmB4d8N
https://t.co/3cPVplYR7W
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 9:44am
We’re loving this Tiny Music Desk concert from
@theblackcrowes
. We’ll be there when they play the
@3ArenaDublin
on the 21st October!
https://t.co/U4UUla8dH6
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
