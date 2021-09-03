Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hot Press
@hotpress
@theblizzards
will be playing an album launch party at
@academydublin
on May 14th for their fourth studio album Sometimes We See More In The Dark.
@Warnermusicirl
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/zVszjmUwuQ
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 12:27pm
@mcd_productions
🎟🎟
https://t.co/MRkfQ6VDby
https://t.co/8IpF5k1vbY
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 12:19pm
@mcd_productions
This weekend
@TheLathums
kick off their 2022 Irish tour at
@RoisinDubhPub
in Galway, before continuing on to
@MyDolans
in Limerick! ⭐️
Limited tickets available for both shows at
https://t.co/GCyScBVSc8
https://t.co/irTiVJgPaQ
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 11:56am
@mcd_productions
Tonights the Night
@PartridgeLive
@SSEBelfastArena
@rollinspromo
Show starts 8pm Sharp
https://t.co/HxdtVpNlV1
View on Twitter
3
6
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 11:02am
@mcd_productions
✨ 🚨 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨 ✨
~ Only a handful of tickets remain to see
@LucyDacus
+ special guest
@soaksoaksoak
at Dublin's
@3OlympiaTheatre
this Monday night!
🎟🎟 TICKETS:
https://t.co/PIlhNgw95z
https://t.co/9dIUp65cSC
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 9:42am
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@OVERDRIVE_PR
spoke with Alex from
@MalevolenceRiff
last week about their new album and upcoming Irish tour. Read all about it below! 🤘
TICKETS:
https://t.co/JstDA9ILFI
https://t.co/JCqSQKSB6M
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/honne-dublin/
Send
@hotpress
@Warnermusicirl @mcd_productions
https://t.co/zVszjmUwuQ
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Limited tickets available for both shows at https://t.co/GCyScBVSc8 https://t.co/irTiVJgPaQ
@mcd_productions
@rollinspromo Show starts 8pm Sharp https://t.co/HxdtVpNlV1
@mcd_productions
~ Only a handful of tickets remain to see @LucyDacus + special guest @soaksoaksoak at Dublin's @3OlympiaTheatre this Monday night!
🎟🎟 TICKETS: https://t.co/PIlhNgw95z https://t.co/9dIUp65cSC
@mcd_productions
TICKETS: https://t.co/JstDA9ILFI
https://t.co/JCqSQKSB6M
Youtube