Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 3:04pm
Unfortunately I am postponing my U.K. and European tour dates as a precaution. The health and safety of all my supporters is of utmost importance. Prevention is better than cure. New dates will be announced next week and all tickets will still be valid. ✌🏽 https://t.co/unN5KWkKRG
Excellent stuff from @RTE2fm, make sure you tune in to support our own! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/p0V1AN6vMf
Our boys @thumper666 have had to cancel the last few shows of their EU tour. Give them a boost and view their deadly music video for ‘Ad Nauseam’ here https://t.co/mPT4GI0S5s
Our update for our May 22nd & 23rd Dublin shows:
@mcd_productions
@TicketmasterIre @Ticketmaster https://t.co/jXT8LTmIDQ
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ @MHuncho_1 has released the following statement regarding his postponed show this weekend: https://t.co/SJvRf06Yy5
Please read:
The remainder of our EU/UK tour has been postponed. https://t.co/H5x6C2Nw0K
