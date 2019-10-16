Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:51am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for
@BedroomsBand
at
@BloodyMarysD2
on Saturday April 11th are on sale now!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/910CONtObB
https://t.co/oxgvdCIk7L
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:40am
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ Due to logistical issues,
@iamddb
's upcoming European tour has been rescheduled. Her
@AcademyDublin
show will now take place on Saturday 28th November.
All tickets remain valid for new dates, however refunds are also available at point of purchase
https://t.co/K091n44mmm
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Olympia Theatre
@olympiatheatre
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:38am
Tickets for
@OhWonderMusic
onsale NOW via
@TicketmasterIre
!
https://t.co/GrvMlvfAn9
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hudson Taylor
@HudsonTaylor
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:36am
Our album 'Loving Everywhere I Go' is out now! We are so proud of this body of work and we hope you love it as much as we do. Go and listen now and let us know what you think! H&A x
LISTEN -
https://t.co/qF0RB4cNFM
https://t.co/KPiucbfcrj
View on Twitter
12
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Academy Dublin
@academydublin
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:35am
Due to logistical issues, IAMDDB’s upcoming European tour has been rescheduled until November 2020. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.
https://t.co/Km2SbCQXyf
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:35am
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ Due to unforeseen circumstances,
@JackVallier
's upcoming show has been rescheduled until June 13th. Remaining tickets available at
https://t.co/IB5xgbH1kE
https://t.co/ile5iqgiRU
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/hot-8-brass-band/
Send
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for @BedroomsBand at @BloodyMarysD2 on Saturday April 11th are on sale now!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/910CONtObB https://t.co/oxgvdCIk7L
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ Due to logistical issues, @iamddb's upcoming European tour has been rescheduled. Her @AcademyDublin show will now take place on Saturday 28th November.
All tickets remain valid for new dates, however refunds are also available at point of purchase https://t.co/K091n44mmm
Tickets for @OhWonderMusic onsale NOW via @TicketmasterIre! https://t.co/GrvMlvfAn9
Our album 'Loving Everywhere I Go' is out now! We are so proud of this body of work and we hope you love it as much as we do. Go and listen now and let us know what you think! H&A x
LISTEN - https://t.co/qF0RB4cNFM https://t.co/KPiucbfcrj
Due to logistical issues, IAMDDB’s upcoming European tour has been rescheduled until November 2020. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase. https://t.co/Km2SbCQXyf
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ Due to unforeseen circumstances, @JackVallier's upcoming show has been rescheduled until June 13th. Remaining tickets available at https://t.co/IB5xgbH1kE https://t.co/ile5iqgiRU
Youtube